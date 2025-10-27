<i>Bigg Boss</i> Nominates Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur, Contestants Fight Over Punishment

Can there be a dull day inside the Bigg Boss's house? Ask any fan of the show, and they would tell you that it's because of the continuous drama that keeps them hooked to reality TV. The last Weekend Ka Vaar culminated with the double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama.

But did you notice something? In Saturday's episode, when Salman Khan hinted that what happens inside affects the outside world, including family members and exes, Abhishek Bajaj got a little tense. We saw him and Ashnoor Kaur whispering to each other.

At one point, Kaur was not wearing the mic properly, which led Bigg Boss to call her out. According to reports circulating on the internet, this was the first warning. The duo kept whispering to each other despite multiple warnings. And one of the rules on the show is that every contestant has to wear their mic, unless they are asleep or using the restroom.

Result? Bigg Boss has called a meeting of all contestants, told them the issue, and asked Mridul Tiwari, to make the decision.

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Nominated?

In the clip shared on the official Instagram handle of JioHotstar Reality, everyone was called inside the conference room. "Abhishek, Ashnoor, aapne mujhe mazak he samajh lia hai [Abhishek, Ashnoor, you think I am a joke]," said Bigg Boss.

"Saza ke anoroop, Abhishek and Ashnoor ko ghar se beghar hone ke lie nominate kara jana chahie [As per the punishment guidelines, Abhishek and Ashnoor should be nominated for this week]," added Bigg Boss.

Post this, the duo was sent outside the conference room because as you know, this season is all about democracy. While Bigg Boss suggested the punishment, he asked the contestants to take a call on whether they want to abide by it or not.

"Mai bilkul chahta hu ki wo dono [Abhishek and Ashnoor] nominate ho, but bas ye dono ho, ye thoda zada hai [I very much like that they both get nominated, but only they get nominated, that is a little extreme]," said Gaurav Khanna while sharing his opinion.

Shehbaz Badesha added was seen getting hyper and calling out Gaurav's two-facedness. Amid this, Neelam Giri asked everyone to shut up because she wanted to say something, and if this wasn't enough, Gaurav and Kunickaa were seen having a spat.

As usual, contestants could not come to a decision, and Bigg Boss had to intervene, again. He asked, "Aap ghar ke captain hain. Kya ye faisla aap le paenge [Mridul, you are the captain of the house. Will you be able to decide]?"

Rumour on the internet has it that Mridul would decide against the nomination of Abhishek and Ashnoor. As a result, Bigg Boss will nominate the entire house, except the two of them.

Double Eviction Of Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama On Bigg Boss 19

If you are an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 19, you must have been equally shocked when Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted this weekend. Hina Khan, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, even said that the previous task of nomination was rigged.

But a few images are circulating on the internet that suggest, Baseer Ali might be given a lifeline inside the secret room. Instead of eliminating him, the makers have given him a week to watch what is happening inside the house, come back, create more drama, and elevate his game. Do you think that it's true and might help the show with the TRP?

