<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama And Others Nominated, Here's How To Save Them From Eviction

From evolving friendships to brewing dramas, Bigg Boss 19 has fans hooked to the screens. While the housemates were still trying to solve their interpersonal issues, they had to gear up for another nail-biting nomination task. In the latest episode, contestants Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj got nominated for elimination.

Here's how you can save your favourite celebrity from getting out of the show:

How To Vote For Nominated Contestants?

The voting procedure is simple and user-friendly. Start with installing the JioHotstar app on your phone. The app is available on iOS and Android both. After installing, the users will have to register with their personal details like name, phone number and email address.

Following that, head to the Bigg Boss 19 page, select your favorite contestant and hit submit. One user gets 99 votes per day, which can be split between multiple contestants. Voting can be done on both mobile and desktop. Lines close on Friday at 10AM.

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update

In the previous episode, Baseer Ali shared with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt that he does not feel close to his friend, Zeishan Qadri. Further in the episode, when Shehbaz Badesha hid Baseer's personal belongings Zeishan backed Shehbaz, claiming that it was a fun prank.

The situation became increasingly complicated when Zeishan and Baseer's conversation took a sour turn. The strained interactions ultimately led Zeishan to conclude that his relationship with Baseer had deteriorated beyond repair.

Zeishan told Amaal Malik, "Baseer kaun hai? Mera baap hai kya yahan ka? No yaar woh abhi bhi iss baat ko leke baitha hai, ke purre ghar ne mujhko maaf nahi kiya aur shit contestant waali baat mujhe kal bhi sunayi gayi. [Who is Baseer? Am I the father here? He is still holding on to this matter, that the entire house has not forgiven me and I was scolded for the contestant thing yesterday also.]"

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM. A repeated telecast can be watched on Colors TV at 10 PM.

