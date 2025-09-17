<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Baseer Ali And Zeishan Qadri's Friendship Hits A Rough Patch, Here's Why

Bigg Boss 19 is making all the right noise so far. From never-ending fights between the contestants to the shocking eviction of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, the latest season of the reality show has fans hooked. Now, the spotlight is on Baseer Ali and Zeishan Qadri.

In the recently released episode, Baseer confessed to Farrhana Bhatt that he does not feel close to Zeishan anymore.

The Roadies star said, "Main zindagii mein aisi mehfil mein, yaa aise jagah yaa aise mahaul mein raha hai jahan meri zarurat nahi. Jin logon ke saath main itna time spend kar raha tha main itne din se, unke saamne se aata jaata hoon main aur woh mujhe bulate bhi nahi hai, poochte bhi nahi hai ke kya chal raha hai kya nahi. Main kyu jaake apne aap ko karcha karoon?" [I've never gone to gatherings and places where I'm not needed. The people I spent so much time with — I pass by them and they don't even call or ask how I'm doing. Why should I keep wasting myself for that?]"

Further in the episode, Shehbaz Badesha hid Baseer's personal belongings and lied about it. When confronted, Shehbaz apologised but Baseer remained unconvinced and demanded to know if anyone else was involved. The situation became increasingly complicated when Zeishan tried to talk to Baseer but was left disappointed. The strained interactions ultimately led Zeishan to conclude that their relationship with Baseer had deteriorated beyond repair.

Zeishan told Amaal, "Baseer kaun hai? Mera baap hai kya yahan ka? No yaar woh abhi bhi iss baat ko leke baitha hai, ke purre ghar ne mujhko maaf nahi kiya aur shit contestant waali baat mujhe kal bhi sunayi gayi. [Who is Baseer? Am I the father here? He is still holding on to this matter, that the entire house has not forgiven me and I was scolded for the contestant thing yesterday also.]"

To which Amaal said, "Woh toh kaatne ko aata hai, main kuch bhi bolta hoon toh. Woh roz koi na koi aisi baat kar deta hain ke aur durr hojaata hai. [He comes to bite me if I say anything. Every day he says something that makes me even more angry.]"

Zeishan added, "Woh durr hi hai bhai abhi, aur durr hi theek hai, woh nahi hai bhai... woh player hai bhai wai nahi hai. [He's away right now, and that is for the best. He's not a brother... he's a player, not a brother.]"

Zeishan and Baseer's strained relationship is now out in the open. Time will tell whether their bond is strong enough to overcome the current challenges or if the rift will become irreparable.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand And Amaal Mallik Fight Over Kitchen Duties