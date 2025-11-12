<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna Loses Captaincy To Shehbaz Badesha In Dramatic Twist

Another day, another drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house. According to the latest development, contestant Gaurav Khanna was crowned the new captain of the house. However, his reign lasted only an hour before Shehbaz Badesha took over the position.

"Gaurav Khanna's captaincy remained only for an hour in the house and now Shehbaz Badesha became the new captain of the house after the assembly voting task via HMs," as per an update shared on X account, BBTak.

In the App Room, Gaurav was presented with a difficult decision by Bigg Boss. He could either choose to retain his captaincy with limited rations (30%) and have the entire house nominated for eviction, or he could give the captaincy to Shehbaz, with 100% rations for the house and no nominations.

Gaurav opted to keep his captaincy, despite the harsh consequences for the other contestants. This decision sparked outrage and disappointment among the housemates, who felt betrayed by Gaurav's selfish move. His private conversation was then played for everyone to hear, which further fueled the tension.

The atmosphere in the house turned sour as contestants began questioning Bigg Boss and accused the show of being biased towards Gaurav. In response to the growing unrest, Bigg Boss called for a vote to determine the rightful captain. The majority voted for Shehbaz, stripping Gaurav of his captaincy.

However, the consequences of Gaurav Khanna's earlier decision remained in place. The grocery was limited to 30 percent, and every contestant would stay nominated. After being removed as captain, Gaurav was also declared nominated along with the other contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 is hosted by Salman Khan. New episodes stream daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar, with a delayed telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.