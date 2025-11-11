Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Silence On Age-Shaming Allegations Against Kunickaa Sadanand

Abhishek Bajaj was seen sharing a rather sweet-and-sour equation with his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

The 33-year-old actor, who had grown friendly with Sadanand after a series of initial ugly squabbles, was once again seen engaging in heated verbal spats with her - both crossing all lines of decency. Bajaj was accused of age-shaming the 61-year-old veteran actress, for which he was called out by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Now that Abhishek has been evicted from the house, he spoke exclusively to IANS, justifying his stance and insisting that he did not age-shame Kunickaa. "I don't understand what the fuss is about. She is 65 years old and a grandmother. I respectfully called her 'grandmother', which she is in real life too. I love my grandmother immensely."

He added, "She wants all of us to only listen to her, never talk back, never question her. But at the same time, she calls herself independent, strong and a 'gundi' (don). I mean, we will definitely put across our point of view - respectfully, but in our own style. This isn't an old-age home where we are supposed to take care of her."

For the uninitiated, in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss Season 19, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen getting into a heated argument. Kunickaa had refused to perform the household duties assigned by Captain Mridul Tiwari. She was upset with Mridul for choosing to save Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur despite their repeated rule-breaking inside the Bigg Boss house - a decision that backfired on Kunickaa and the rest of the contestants, who ended up facing nominations instead.

During the altercation, Abhishek intervened and crossed the line by age-shaming Kunickaa. He was seen singing the iconic song Dadi Amma, Dadi Amma, Maan Jao, adding a taunting twist, and even slyly suggesting that Kunickaa should leave the house. His behaviour did not go down well with viewers, who found his remarks disrespectful and below the belt.

Abhishek's close friends and fellow contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More tried to talk sense into him, urging him to stop crossing boundaries, but Abhishek refused to listen. He even argued with Pranit, who was simply trying to make him understand his mistake.

Interestingly, Kunickaa had previously supported Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek in several situations. However, after discovering that Abhishek had been speaking ill of her behind her back, she felt betrayed and decided to withdraw her support for both Abhishek and Ashnoor.

Later, in another episode, Kunickaa also crossed a line when she called Abhishek Bajaj "a 33-year-old buddha (old man)" and made comments about his equation with the much younger Ashnoor Kaur, further taunting him in return.

