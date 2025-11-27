<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Farhana Calls Malti Chahar "<i>Ghatiya Aurat</i>" During Task

Bigg Boss has always been that show where even a small comment can turn into a full-blown fight. Every season brings new friendships, new rivalries and new drama. And as the finale gets closer, the house usually turns into a pressure cooker. And this week on Bigg Boss 19, the same energy is back – louder than ever.

The show is now moving towards its finale, and fans are watching every move to see who grabs the Ticket to Finale. In an upcoming episode, things will get heated between Malti Chahar and Farhana Bhatt.

A viral clip shows the contestants competing in the Ticket to Finale challenge. Only one out of the four contenders – Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt – will get a direct spot in the finale.

During the task, Malti Chahar ends up eliminating Farhana Bhatt from the race. This immediately triggers an argument, and Farhana lashes out, saying: "Aise nahi bolti main tujhe ghatiya aurat, tu hai, andar se bhi aur bahar se bhi. [That is why I call you a low-grade woman. You are disgusting — from the inside and the outside.]"

Malti Chahar does not hold back either. She responds with a calm-but-sharp line: "Kuch bhi karo [Do whatever you want], I don't care."

But the drama does not end there. Malti and Tanya Mittal also get into a disagreement. Tanya tells Malti: "Ye gali vali harkat mere sath nahin. [These street-style actions do not work with me.]"

Last week, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand got evicted from Bigg Boss 19. Currently, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha are in the race to win the trophy. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.