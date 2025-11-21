<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Deepak Chahar Roasts Sister Malti, Leaves Housemates In Splits

Cricketer Deepak Chahar, brother of contestant Bigg Boss 19 Malti Chahar, entered the house during family week, bringing a fun and playful vibe to the episode.

What's Happening

In the latest promo, Malti is seen sleeping in the garden area when Deepak arrives and wakes her up.

Startled to see him standing there, she quickly sits up in surprise. Bigg Boss then officially welcomes Deepak inside, and Malti hugs him.

Deepak immediately begins teasing his sister, telling the housemates, "Main is ghar mein sirf ek hi maksad se aaya hu. Meri behen ne zindagi mein ek roti ka tukda banake nahi khilaaya hai."

Malti quickly responds, saying he is lying.

Deepak adds, "Khaana ye hi banayegi. Khaana khaa ke jaunga main." His playful banter leaves the housemates laughing.

Background

Kunickaa Sadanand offers him a glass of water, and Deepak thanks her, saying, "Thank you so much, ma'am."

He then jokes that Malti didn't even bring him water, prompting more laughter.

Gaurav Khanna joins in and says, "Mujhe aisa lag raha hai, Malti soch rahi hai ghar se koi kyu aaya."

The upcoming episode will also feature Tanya Mittal's brother entering the house.

Additionally, Shehbaz's father will join the contestants. Previously, several family members, including Ashnoor's father, Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola, Kunickaa's son Ayaan, and Pranit More's brother Prayag, have visited the Bigg Boss 19 house.

