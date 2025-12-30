<i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Malti Chahar Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Amaal Mallik: "Spare Me Now"

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar has finally addressed the chatter linking her to music composer Amaal Mallik, shutting down all speculation and calling for an end to what she terms a manufactured narrative.

In a strongly worded clarification, Malti took to X, stating that there was never any relationship or "ship" between the two.

She wrote, "Let's clear this once and for all. Amaal and I had no relationship or any kind of 'ship'. He asked for my number, and we met only once. We spoke and shared some personal information. After that, we stayed in touch over the phone. That's it. There was nothing more between us."

Malti further explained that during the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, when she said, 'Bahar ki baat nahi karenge' (we won't talk about things from outside), she meant that she would not disclose his personal information.

She expressed disappointment over what she described as disrespectful remarks made about her on the show, which she only became aware of after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house.

"It was disrespectful of Amaal to create a narrative on the show suggesting that I was trying to impress him and to make derogatory remarks about me - something I saw only after coming out of the BB house," she wrote.

Malti also shared that Amaal had spoken about his mental health on multiple occasions, both before and during the show, and that she had responded with empathy at the time.

"Yes, he mentioned his mental health several times, both before and during the show. I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so that he wouldn't have more regrets later. Now I'm the one regretting it. That's all. Spare me now. Please don't associate my name with his. Thanks," she concluded.

During Bigg Boss 19, Malti had earlier disputed Amaal's claim that they had met only briefly before entering the house. She clarified that the meeting had lasted much longer and that he had even sung four songs for her. These remarks fuelled speculation among viewers that she might be the 'girlfriend' Amaal repeatedly mentioned on the show. However, Malti has now categorically dismissed these assumptions, asserting that there was never any romantic involvement between them.

