<i>Big Boss 19's</i> Malti Chahar Recalls "Lot Of Tension" Between Parents: "Mum Would Hit Me After Arguing With My Dad"

Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar recently opened up about the difficult phase she endured after 7th grade. She spoke about battling a medical condition called adenomyosis and dealing with constant tension between her parents.

What's Happening

In a conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, Malti Chahar said, "There was a lot of tension between my parents. They fought constantly, and being the elder sibling, I had to witness all of it. My brother had started playing cricket, which kept him away from these fights."

She added, "We lived in a 1BHK house-where do you go when your parents are fighting? Many times, my mum would hit me after arguing with my father, and at times, my father did the same. They never realised the impact it had on me. They had compatibility issues and have been living separately for the past 13 years."

Furthermore, she recalled how her father boycotted her until 12th grade and the impact it had.

Malti continued, "I had told my father that I wanted to participate in the Miss India beauty pageant and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, he wanted me to become an IPS officer. He believed that by keeping me away from these ambitions, I would focus on my studies. I was forced to keep short hair until the 11th grade and was given no freedom. It affected me deeply."

On Being Eve-Teased

Malti Chahar also recalled being eve-teased in childhood when her father was posted in Suratgarh.

She said, "My father was posted in Suratgarh, a small town. I was frequently eve-teased there, but I couldn't complain to my parents because I knew they would impose even more restrictions on me. All of this makes me feel that I didn't have a good life after seventh grade."

Malti clarified that though her dad did not have any bad intentions, she still couldn't do what she wanted.

Malti Chahar was among the top six contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy for the latest season of the popular reality show.