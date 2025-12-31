Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90, Chiranjeevi And Mammootty Offer Condolences

Mammootty on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences to his dear friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal, whose mother, Santhakumari, died on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Mammootty wrote, "My heart feels heavy as we mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to all of us. Stay strong, dear Lal."

Condolences have been pouring in from across the film fraternity ever since the news of Mohanlal's mother's death broke.

Several stars, including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Shiva Rajkumar, have expressed their grief over the passing of Mohanlal's mother.

Kamal Haasan wrote in his condolence message, "Brother @MohanLal, only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate for a loss like this. Take care. We all love you. - Kamal Haasan."

Shiva Rajkumar wrote on X, "Very sorry for your loss, @Mohanlal sir. Nothing I say will ever be able to soften the pain of losing a mother. I am sure she had a blessed life and will continue to be your guiding star from the world above. You and your family will always be in my prayers."

Chiranjeevi also mourned Santhakumari's death and wrote, "My dear friend @Mohanlal, my heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother's presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Six-time National Award-winning singer KS Chithra further condoled the death of Mohanlal's mother.

Taking to her social media handle, she wrote, "We lost a loving, genuine and blessed soul today on Vaikunta Ekadasi. She was a very affectionate mother. I could feel her warmth when I visited her a few years ago. Deeply saddened by this great loss. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to the family. Pranams."

For the uninitiated, Mohanlal's mother died on Tuesday at the age of 90. She had been bedridden for the past decade due to age-related ailments.

Her death marks a deeply personal loss for Mohanlal, who was known to share an exceptionally close bond with his mother. Despite his demanding professional commitments and frequent travel, the actor consistently made time to be by her side, ensuring her care and comfort were never compromised.

Mohanlal and his family were in Kochi at the time of her death.

Born into a traditional household, Santhakumari largely remained away from the public eye even as her son rose to become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

