<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittal Consoles Amaal Mallik After Nehal Chudasama Accuses Him Of Touching Her Inappropriately

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens ever since it premiered on August 24, 2025. This year, the theme is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which tests the power dynamics in the house.

In the latest episode, model Nehal Chudasama accidentally found herself in an uncomfortable situation, involving singer-composer Amaal Mallik. It all started during the captaincy task when the contestants were divided into Blue and Red teams.

The red team featured Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Farhana Bhat. Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Nagma Mirajkar, Zeishan Quadri and Shehbaz Badesha were in the blue team.

The task involved listing the reasons as to why the rival team were unfit to be a captain. As per the rules, two members had to represent each group, with one serving as the ‘writer' and the other being the ‘duster'. From Team Red, Abhishek Bajaj was the writer and Amaal Mallik was the duster in the first round. On the other hand, Nehal Chudasama was the writer and Baseer Ali was the duster from Team Blue.

At one point, Nehal Chudasama lay on the floor to complete her task. That's when Amaal Mallik tried to move her aside and accidentally made physical contact with her. To this, Nehal accused the singer of touching her inappropriately.

Shocked at the accusation, Amaal Mallik apologised to Nehal Chudasama repeatedly. “Mujhe meri dog ki kasam maine kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha usko (I swear on my dog, I didn't do anything. I didn't make any wrong touch. I couldn't even lift her up),” he said.

Amaal Mallik's housemates, Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna, supported him. To console the music composer, Tanya narrated a story about a villager who, despite caring for everyone, was unfairly targeted by his own fellow villagers. The moral of her story was to remind Amaal that when one does good, their efforts are eventually rewarded by God, although he might test them at present.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.



