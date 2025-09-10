<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Being Dropped From Big Films By Stars And Producers

Bigg Boss has always been more than just fights, alliances and tasks. The reality show often becomes a space where contestants open up about their personal journeys. Season 19 is proving no different. Alongside the daily drama, viewers are getting to see moments of honesty that go beyond the game.

In the latest episode, music composer Amaal Mallik got candid about his career struggles. He didn't hold back while sharing how his straightforward approach has often cost him opportunities in Bollywood.

Amaal said, “Aise kai baar hua ki 20-20 calls aaye hai. Star ne, producers ne, nikal diya badi-badi films se. Koi baat nahi, main phir se hit dunga, yeh log hi aage se aate hai ki gaane de do bhai. [It has happened many times that I got 20–20 calls. Stars and producers threw me out of big films. No problem, I'll give a hit again, and then these same people come back saying, ‘Bro, please give us a song.']”

The composer admitted that while it was tough, he has always believed in bouncing back by letting his music do the talking.

Amaal Mallik also spoke about how difficult it was when the doubts came from close ones. He recalled how his uncle allegedly spread rumours that it was his father, Daboo Malik, who actually composed songs credited to him.

Amaal shared, “Mere apne ghar mein yeh baat hui hai. Woh…unhone bola ki yeh gaana compose nahi karta, uska baap karta hai. [This has even happened in my own house. They said, ‘He doesn't compose the songs, his father does.']”

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Along with Amaal Mallik, contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others are all in the race for the trophy.

