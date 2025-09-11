Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif-Led <i>Ek Tha Tiger</i> All Set To Re-Release In Theatres

Ek Tha Tiger marked the beginning of YRF's ambitious spy universe, which went on to expand with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Recently, Ek Tha Tiger became the only Indian film to join the ranks of James Bond and Mission Impossible films at the International Spy Museum.

And now, much to the delight of fans, Ek Tha Tiger is all set to re-release in theatres. The official date of the same is yet to be announced.

Ek Tha Tiger Collections

Back in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger was one of the biggest blockbusters and action thrillers released. The film earned Rs 320 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. It minted Rs 263 crore in gross collections and Rs 198.78 crore nett in India.

About Ek Tha Tiger

The story follows an Indian intelligence agent, codenamed Tiger, who is sent to Dublin to observe a professor suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with Pakistan. While on the mission, Tiger falls in love with the professor's caretaker, Zoya, who harbours a secret of her own.

The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal.

