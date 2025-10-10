Archana Puran Singh Reveals Parmeet Sethi Once Said "<i>Divorce Ho Jayega Humara</i>" If She Bought Two Bungalows

If you follow vlogs on YouTube, you must have stumbled upon videos created by actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. They share glimpses into their everyday life, vacations with family, and the renovation of their home. In the latest video, they walked us through the revamping of their Madh Island bungalow.

During the filming, Parmeet Sethi recalled a time in the past when they could not afford the property, and later, bought it at slashed prices. Archana was recording, saying, "This house was too expensive when we saw it. Then we waited for some time. We forgot about it then. And then, the property prices dropped, and I said we have to buy it."

But Archana's excitement was met with Parmeet's scepticism and a warning of divorce. He asked, "Why do you want a bungalow?" Archana and Parmeet discussed a lot, and she revealed that she wanted the couple to buy not one but two bungalows.

To this, Parmeet replied, "Divorce ho jaega humara. Ek bungalow kaafi hai. Kaise maintain hoga? (We will have to get a divorce. One bungalow is enough. How will we maintain two?" He said it in a lighthearted manner.

Archana added that Parmeet used to be an "apartment kind of person", but the couple not only managed to work through their differences, they, reportedly, now own three bungalows in Madh Island.

Archana shared that when they moved into the Madh Island bungalow, her kids were little, and they used to go to school via boat, which was shocking for their teachers, too.

The couple happily reside in this bungalow with their two sons, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann. According to reports, Aaryamaan will be moving in with his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, to another part of the house. The betrothed couple are expected to tie the knot, but not too soon. In an interview, Archana shared that she and Parmeet support the couple, and they will decide when they want to get married.