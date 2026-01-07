'<i>Dhurandhar</i> Is A Breakthrough For TV Actors,' Says Saumya Tandon's <i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain</i> Co-Star Aasif Sheikh

Dhurandhar has not only become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, but has also shifted long-held perceptions about television actors in mainstream cinema. Actor Aasif Sheikh believes the film has opened doors for performers from the small screen.

A Breakthrough Moment For TV Actors

Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aasif Sheikh described Dhurandhar as a defining moment for television actors who have often struggled to be taken seriously in films.

He said, "A very big breakthrough has happened with Dhurandhar becoming a hit. If you look at it, there are so many TV actors in it. Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Saumya Tandon are all television actors, and they are playing very different characters. This is a good opening for TV actors. I believe everyone has done a good job."

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star also spoke about the persistent bias faced by television actors, even in the age of OTT platforms.

"Earlier, there was a barrier that said, 'They are TV actors'. Even today on OTT platforms, people still say that you are a TV actor," Aasif pointed out.

He added that Dhurandhar has helped dismantle this mindset by placing TV artistes in impactful supporting roles alongside established film stars.

'We Are More Efficient And Sincere,' Says Aasif

Reflecting on the work culture of television, Aasif credited the medium for shaping disciplined performers.

"And I can say this with confidence that we are much more efficient, much more committed, much more serious and sincere. That is because our upbringing has been such that we are taught to finish our work and never compromise on it. Whatever the situation, it is an unspoken rule that we must give our best," he said.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Performance

According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1,240 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian single-language film of all time. On January 7 alone, it collected Rs 5.70 crore domestically, pushing its India total to Rs 831.40 crore.

What makes Dhurandhar's achievement even more remarkable is that it was released only in Hindi. It has become the first non-multilingual Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club, surpassing blockbusters like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2, both of which released in multiple languages.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and several well-known television actors in key supporting roles.

With the sequel already announced, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

