Aaryamann Sethi-Yogita Bihani Take Their First Trip As An Engaged Couple, Call It An "Impromptu Plan"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son, Aaryamann, got engaged to his girlfriend, Yogita Bihani, and shared the news earlier this year. In their latest vlog, the couple are seen packing as they prepare to go on their first trip as an engaged couple.

Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani compete with each other as they pack for their international trip.

Aaryamann is heard saying, "It was an impromptu plan. We have not had the time to go on a trip and have fun."

Yogita interrupts and adds, "It was a long-overdue trip - from my birthday to our proposal."

The couple then call their house help to assist with packing and race each other to see who finishes first.

Yogita also adds, "You don't have to pack a face wash, cream, make-up, or a hairdryer. This is not fair."

Eventually, Aaryamann wins, and the couple get into their car and leave. Aaryamann also mentions in the vlog that it is an international trip.

Yogita Bihani Crashes Archana Puran Singh's Vlog

Some other snippets from the vlog feature Yogita taking the camera and heading to check on the construction of their new house. She also shows glimpses of the contractor and his crew hard at work.

She then crashes one of Archana Puran Singh's vlogs, in which Archana is heard praising her son.

Archana reacts, "Mujhe pata nahi tha ki recording ho rahi hai, isko edit kar dena, Aary. (I didn't know that you were recording. Please edit this out.)"

Aaryamann Sethi-Yogita Bihani Engagement Announcement

Back in August, Aaryamann Sethi got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Yogita Bihani. To share the happy news, the couple posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram.

In the opening frame, Aaryamann is seen on one knee, proposing to Yogita with a bunch of house keys and a sunflower. The next video shows Yogita accepting the keys, followed by a warm hug between the two. The remaining pictures and clips capture their joyful moments together from their dating journey.

The caption read, "Chhoti baatein se badi baatein ho gayi."

