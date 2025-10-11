Inside Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations With Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Others

Fans always look forward to the adorable visuals from the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's Juhu bungalow, where Bollywood's beloved couples gather to celebrate the festival in true filmy style.

This year too, several B-town ladies and their husbands attended Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil and Sunita's home.

In visuals captured by the shutterbugs, stars including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Geeta Basra, Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana, and Chunky Panday were seen dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles, perfectly embracing the festive spirit.

Shilpa also took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into Karwa Chauth puja held at Sunita's house.

"Karvachauth ki raat, As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore) #fasting #traditions #celebration #gratitude," she captioned the post.

In the clip, Shilpa, along with other B-town women, can be seen passing out decorated puja thalis and performing other rituals.

Karwa Chauth, predominantly celebrated by married women across North India, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik, coinciding with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

On this day, married women observe a 'nirjala' fast, abstaining from both food and water, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast concludes only after sighting the moon and performing the ritual of offering water to it, followed by prayers for marital harmony.

