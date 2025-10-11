Atlee Calls Allu Arjun And Deepika Padukone-Led <i>AA22 x A6</i> "Challenging" For Hollywood Technicians

AA22 x A6 is already one of the most anticipated projects in the industry. Allu Arjun is set to play four different characters in the film. In June, the makers officially welcomed Deepika Padukone on board. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, released a video featuring director Atlee narrating the script to Deepika. Recently, Atlee opened up about how they are creating something never seen before and why even Hollywood technicians are finding it challenging.

What's Happening

Speaking about AA22 x A6, Atlee revealed how he is striving to make something "addictive." He also updated that the shoot for the film is progressing as planned.

Atlee told India Today, "The audience is really sweet and they keep pushing me every now and then. When I did Rajarani, it was a love story. They wanted me to do something greater. The love the audience gives makes them expect something from me, so it is not a risk, to be very frank. I'm really enjoying the process and trying to make something that will be very new, very intriguing, and addictive to watch."

Atlee added that he aims to make something extraordinary, sharing, "Please wait for a few months; we are working to show you something special. One thing I can assure you is that we are going to make something never seen before. We are collaborating with several Hollywood professionals. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they say it's a very challenging project, which makes me believe we are creating something truly big."

Background

Back in June, the makers of AA22 x A6 shared a clip that also offered a glimpse of Deepika's motion capture shoot, hinting at a character resembling a queen, seen riding a horse and wielding a sword.

The project has generated major buzz for its scale and ambition. It is being described as a one-of-a-kind film that aims to break new ground in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone's casting in Atlee's project came amid ongoing discussions about her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit. While there was never official confirmation of her involvement, reports claimed she was dropped due to creative differences and disagreements over work hours and remuneration.

An earlier announcement video released by Sun Pictures showcased some of the international talent working on the film and their reactions to the script.

Well-known VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for his work on Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, "I just got done reading the script and I have to say, my head is still spinning."

In the same clip, Allu Arjun was seen speaking to Mike Elizalde, President of Spectral Motion, asking for his feedback on the script. Elizalde responded, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy Award-winner Justin Raleigh, Artistic Director and CEO of Fractured FX, said, "Reading through it (the script), I'm very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential."

In A Nutshell

Atlee spoke about how AA22 x A6 is going to be an extraordinary experience for the audience. He said the makers are planning something special and it will be unveiled soon.

ALSO READ | After Exit From Spirit, Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun And Atlee's Film: "Queen Marches..."