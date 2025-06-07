After Exit From <i>Spirit</i>, Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun And Atlee's Film: "Queen Marches..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Deepika Padukone has joined Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming Telugu film backed by Sun Pictures. This film marks Deepika's first collaboration with Allu Arjun and reunion with director Atlee. Deepika reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over work hours and contract disputes.

Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast of Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming film.

What

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is described as a "magnum opus".

"The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Picture @alluarjunonline @atlee47," the production house wrote on Instagram.

This will mark Deepika Padukone's first on-screen collaboration with Arjun and a reunion with director Atlee, with whom she previously worked on the 2023 hit film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Atlee is also known for his work in Tamil films such as Mersal, Theri, and Bigil.

Background

Deepika Padukone's casting in Atlee's project comes amid ongoing discussions about her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit. While there was never any official confirmation of her involvement, reports claimed she was dropped from the film due to creative differences and disagreements over work hours and remuneration.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also appeared to address the situation in a post on X, without naming Padukone directly. He wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He added, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much!"

Following Padukone's reported exit, actor Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the female lead in Spirit. Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's Animal, announced the news on social media by sharing the film's title poster with her name written in multiple Indian and international languages.

In the caption, she wrote, "Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga... Honoured to be a part of your vision."

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that the actress might be dropped from Kalki 2, starring Prabhas, due to her request for shorter work hours post-motherhood.

A report by Bollywood.mobi stated that this request is reportedly causing "friction on sets." However, no official statement has been issued by Padukone or the makers. A source close to the development has since refuted the claims, calling the reports "untrue".