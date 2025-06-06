After <i>Spirit</i>, Deepika Padukone Dropped From Prabhas's <i>Kalki 2</i> Over "Friction On Sets": Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Deepika Padukone recently welcomed her first child and is facing professional challenges. She was reportedly dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Spirit, over contract disputes. Padukone's request for shorter work hours post-motherhood may lead to her removal from Kalki 2.

Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed her first child, is reportedly facing setbacks in her professional life. After the actress was "dropped" from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, fresh buzz suggests she may also be dropped from Kalki 2, starring Prabhas.

What

According to a report by Bollywood.mobi, Deepika's request for "shorter work hours" following motherhood is reportedly causing "friction on sets".

The report states that the makers of Kalki 2 are now considering removing her from the film entirely. However, no official statement has been made by the actress or makers yet.

Background

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was allegedly dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to disagreements over remuneration and reported "unprofessional" behaviour.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also addressed the situation publicly. Without naming Deepika directly, he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He further added, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much !"

Following Deepika's reported exit, Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the female lead in Spirit. The actress, who previously worked with Vanga in Animal, announced her casting via social media.

She shared a photo of the film's title poster with her name in various Indian and international languages.

In the caption, she wrote, "Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga... Honoured to be a part of your vision."