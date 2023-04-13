Kajol Reveals She Was Dating Someone When She First Met Ajay Devgn: 'We Did A Film Together And...'

Kajol and Ajay in a throwback. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

In a recent Humans Of Bombay podcast, Kajol shared a thing or two about her personal and professional life. She also revealed that when she and her husband Ajay Devgn first met, she was going out with someone else. When asked how her and Ajay's love story began, Kajol first clarified that she isn't anything like her character Simran from DDLJ and said, "My love story was nothing like that because I'm nothing like it. So yeah all this is unrealistic." Recalling the days when she met Ajay, Kajol said, "I was going out with somebody, I think he was going out with somebody at that point of time and we did a film together and we kind of became friends from there. You know, standing, sitting on set you spend so much time on set, we just started talking, became friends, then eventually I broke up, he broke up and then we became a little more than friends." When asked if she thinks Ajay Devgn is the one for her, Kajol joked, "I still don't know whether he's the one. I think he will say."

Speaking about her married life, Kajol said, "It's got to do with wanting to work on it every day and I think that is something that any married couple will tell you that it is work, it is a hell of a lot of work, it is not easy. You have to reinvent yourself and you have to look at it differently every day. There are new things that you have to accept about each other and learn. People grow, and people change so I am very different from what I was at 21-22. He is very different from what he was at 30. And so, we still find each other a little interesting, I think that's the biggest thing I can say about us right now."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.