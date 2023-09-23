Milan Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt's 'Guccified' Style - Like It Or Love It?

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is in Milan for the Gucci Ancora Spring/Summer 2024 show. After a series of chiffon saree uploads, the actress has now gone back to casually chic for her Italy trip. Alia's personal style got “guccified” as she opted for an embellished neon green top from Gucci's Spring-Summer collection. It was paired with flared denims. Alia Bhatt is the global brand ambassador of Gucci. Sharing a bunch of images from her photoshoot, Alia captioned it: “Personal style but guccified…Gucci…Ancora Gucci…Sabato De [green heart].” FYI: Gucci Ancora marked Sabato De Sarno's debut as the creative director for the Italian luxury fashion house.

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Belissimo [green hearts]" Belissimo is the Italian word for "very beautiful."

Alia Bhatt brought her fashion game to the front row at the Milan Fashion Week 2023. Other celebrities in attendance were Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling among others. Vogue Singapore shared a video of Alia, where she says, “Hey Vogue Singapore. This is Alia and I am currently at the Gucci show in Milan.”

“Spotted at #FROW at #SabatoDeSarno's debut collection for #Gucci's spring/summer 2024, is global ambassador and actor #AliaBhatt. #VogueSingapore,” read the caption.

Don't miss the moment when Thai actress Davika Hoorne “reunited” with Alia Bhatt, who was also Thailand Vogue cover girl in the September 2023 edition.

In a conversation with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is “extremely excited” as it is her “first time in Milan.” She added, “My to-dos are already done… which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta. Really filled up on the carbs before coming for this fantastic show. New vibe that I'm currently loving is extremely easy, feeling like yourself which I'm 100 percent feeling."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The Netflix film marked her Hollywood debut.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project includes Jee Le Zara, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.