Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha's New Pics Are Winning The Internet

There is no denying that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is one of the cutest star kids. A new video making rounds on the internet shows the little one taking baby steps. In the clip, Ranbir and Alia's munchkin is seen wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts. She walks a few steps before Ranbir Kapoor lifts her up in his arms. A fan page shared the adorable video on X (formerly Twitter). The caption read, “Raha kapoor spotted walking for the first time.” Try not to say “awww” after watching the clip.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor shared that Raha's birth was the "top high" of his life. He also described the moment he first held his daughter. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir said, “You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given… the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life.”

Ranbir Kapoor also reflected on the unique bond Raha shares with each of her parents. He explained, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022. On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt posted an adorable wish for her daughter. Click here to read all about it.