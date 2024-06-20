Alia Bhatt On Being A Parent: 'We Are Always Just Talking About Raha'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (Image courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is the latest star to launch a book of her own. On Sunday, the actor launched her debut book Ed Finds a Home. On the sidelines of the event, Alia spoke to The Indian Express about how motherhood has changed her. On being asked about the joys of motherhood that the young actor has been experiencing, Alia Bhatt said, "Seeing her personality unfold day by day. I get so surprised when she identifies an animal or when she repeats after me, like a grown up. When she communicates something, it is exciting because right now she is developing into a person. Every night, whenever Ranbir and I have a moment, we are always just talking about Raha and what we felt was special during the day and discuss those moments. As a parent, you are always looking forward to giving your child experiences, learning from them and them learning from you. It is just a very basic feeling of nurturing."

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt also revealed that her daughter Raha's affinity towards reading was the inspiration behind her debut book. Alia said, "For the past 19 months, I have been reading to Raha every night. It is one of the things I look forward to the most. I get very creative with her as a storyteller! If there are animals, I make all those sounds. She loves animals, naturally! So all those dynamics came in later from my side and I kind of peppered it in my mum way, that the way I am doing right now for Raha, which of course I don't think I could've preempted earlier."

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.