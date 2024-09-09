Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan Dances With Family During Ganpati Visarjan. Watch

Bollywood stars are caught up in the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrities across the film industry are celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm and sharing their festive moments on social media. Salman Khan and his family took part in visarjan (immersion of idol) ceremony on Sunday. A video from the festivities has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the entire Khan family including Arpita Khan, her actor-husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan, Nirvaan and Alizeh Agnihotri among others, are seen dancing their hearts out during the ceremony.

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan and brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home on Saturday. Salman joined in the festivities, where he performed aarti with his niece, Ayat. The gathering also included family members such as Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, along with Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Sohail's sons Nirvaan and Yohaan. Other notable attendees were Varun Sharma, Orry and Iulia Vantur.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman is seen performing aarti with Ayat before calling his nephew Ahil to join the puja. Later, Arbaaz and Sohail, accompanied by their sons, were also seen performing the aarti.

Recently, Salman Khan, who is currently busy filming Sikandar, suffered a rib injury on set. The actor confirmed the injury during a recent outing in Mumbai. Dressed in a black suit, Salman was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 on Thursday, where he revealed that he had broken two ribs. He asked photographers to be cautious, saying, "Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se" (Two ribs are broken, please be careful).

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah, and is set to release on Eid next year. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, where he reprised his role as Avinash Singh Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.