Advertisement

Malaika Arora Announces A Special Project: "It's Going To Be An Ode To My Father"

"We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I'm grateful for the time I took to process the loss," Malaika said

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Malaika Arora Announces A Special Project: "It's Going To Be An Ode To My Father"
Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaarora)
New Delhi:

Malaika Arora recently shed light on a deeply personal project she's working on, which is a tribute to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta. Anil Mehta died in September after falling from the sixth floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in Mumbai's Bandra area. Talking about her upcoming project, the actress said, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I'm grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn't easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and give me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I'm thrilled about the brands I'm working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon-it's going to be an ode to my father."

Malaika Arora's parents had divorced when she was just 11 years old, and she subsequently moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, actress Amrita Arora. Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. After her father's death, Malaika shared a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend."

She further added, "Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy."

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora Father, Malaika Arora Father Anil Arora
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com