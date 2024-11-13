Malaika Arora Announces A Special Project: "It's Going To Be An Ode To My Father"

Malaika Arora recently shed light on a deeply personal project she's working on, which is a tribute to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta. Anil Mehta died in September after falling from the sixth floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in Mumbai's Bandra area. Talking about her upcoming project, the actress said, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I'm grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn't easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and give me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I'm thrilled about the brands I'm working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon-it's going to be an ode to my father."

Malaika Arora's parents had divorced when she was just 11 years old, and she subsequently moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, actress Amrita Arora. Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. After her father's death, Malaika shared a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend."

She further added, "Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy."