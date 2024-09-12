Kareena Kapoor Cancels Mumbai Schedule After The Death Of Malaika Arora's Father: Report

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, Kareena Kapoor visited her close friend Malaika at her Mumbai residence. According to an India Today report, Kareena has postponed all her work commitments for the next few days. The actress was reportedly scheduled to make an appearance at an event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road on Thursday but her team decided to postpone the event due to the tragedy. Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora have been friends with Kareena for a long time. The trio, along with Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, are frequently spotted together at gatherings.

Malaika's father Anil Mehta allegedly jumped to death from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am on September 11. Police addressed the media outside Malaika's parents' home and confirmed that he died by suicide. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan said, "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Following the death of her father, Malaika Arora released a statement on behalf of her family. The actress wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy."

Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her film The Buckingham Murders. It will release in theatres on September 13.