Kareena Kapoor On The Need For Botox Treatment: "My Husband Finds Me Sexy"

In an age where a number of actresses are opting for Botox and fillers treatments, Kareena Kapoor admits she doesn't need any of those treatments as she loves to play her age on-screen. In a chat with Harpers Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor admitted her husband finds her "sexy" and her films are "thriving". Kareena told the publication, "I'm 44 and have never felt better. I don't feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that."

Sharing the secrets behind looking fit and glamorous at 44, Kareena Kapoor said, "From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it's spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif, or simply enjoying a workout. It's about feeling great, whether that's through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me."

Kareena Kappor is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The trailer of The Buckingham Murders promises an engaging and intriguing ride in the form of a murder mystery. Kareena Kapoor plays detective Jasmeet Bamra aka Jass, who has taken up a case of the death of a young man. Kareena Kapoor shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Trailer out now. The Buckingham Murders in cinemas on 13th September." Take a look:

The film premiered at several film festivals and it garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. It will release exclusively in cinemas on September 13.