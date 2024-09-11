Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Others Visit Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide on Wednesday morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today. Malaika Arora's close-friends and colleagues were pictured at the Arora residence on Wednesday afternoon. Kareena Kapoor, who is a part of Malaika Arora's close-knit friends circle, was pictured arriving at Malaika's. She was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday were also clicked at the Arora house.

Malaika Arora's ex-husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also visited the actress. He was accompanied by parents Salim and Salma Khan, brother Sohail and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan last year in December.

Malaika Arora, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.