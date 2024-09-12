Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan With Wife Shura Attend Malaika Arora's Father's Last Rites

Malaika Arora's father Anil Kuldip Mehta died by suicide

Read Time: 2 mins
Arbaaz Khan and Shura, Malaika Arora with mother Joyce Polycarp and son Arhaan

New Delhi:

Malaika Arora's father Anil Kuldip Mehta died by suicide in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The mortal remains of Mr Mehta will be cremated today. Malaika Arora's friends and colleagues from the industry showed up to stand by her in tough times. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrived at the crematorium with wife Shura Khan. Arbaaz was one of the first members who arrived at Malaika's parents' house after the tragic news broke out on Wednesday. Later, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and other members of the Khan family visited Malaika at her Bandra residence.

Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp was accompanied by the actor and her grandson Arhaan. Joyce Polycarp can be seen breaking down as she makes her way towards the crematorium in the pictures. She can be seen consoled by grandson Arhaan.

Malaika's father, 65, allegedly jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. An IANS report claimed, Anil Mehta had called both his daughters saying, "I'm tired", before allegedly jumping off the balcony. Anil Mehta's wife and Malaika and Amrita Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp, has told the Mumbai Police that she was in the house when the incident took place. Around 9 am on Wednesday, she noticed her husband's slippers in the living room and began looking for him, per IANS.

According to news agency IANS, when she didn't find him in the balcony, she leaned over the railing and noticed that there was a commotion and a security guard in the building was shouting for help. This, she told the cops, was when she realised something was terribly wrong.

Malaika Arora was born in Thane near Mumbai. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 and she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce, and sister, Amrita. Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian while Anil Mehta was from the Punjabi community and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan
