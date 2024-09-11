When Malaika Arora Opened Up About Her "Tumultuous" Childhood And Parents' Separation

Malaika Arora's father died by suicide on Wednesday morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today. Malaika Arora, in a old interview, had shared excerpts from her "tumultuous" childhood and her parents' separation in a Grazia India interview. Back in 2022, Malaika Arora said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

Malaika Arora, during the interview had also mentioned how her parent's separation affected her. Malaika told Grazia in an old interview, "I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead."

Anil Arora is survived by ex-wife Joyce Polycarp and daughters Malaika and Amrita Arora - both actors.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.