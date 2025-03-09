IIFA 2025: Shahid Kapoor On Reuniting With Ex Kareena Kapoor - "If People Felt Nice, It's Great"

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's heartwarming reunion at the IIFA 2025 press conference has left their fans delighted.

At the IIFA 2025 press conference on Saturday, the ex-couple was seen sharing a candid and friendly moment. The two were spotted hugging and chatting.

While this reunion may have caught many fans by surprise, Shahid Kapoor appeared completely at ease with the moment. Speaking to the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, he addressed the interaction with Kareena, saying, "For us, it's nothing new... we meet here and there, and it's totally normal for us. If people felt nice, that's great."

Shahid and Kareena, who were in a relationship during the 2000s, starred together in films like Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. They, however, parted ways just before the filming of Jab We Met.

Later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, while Shahid married Mira Rajput, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Sunday, both stars will be performing - Shahid will dance to his popular hits, while Kareena will pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.