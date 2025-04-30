Shehnaaz Gill Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS. Here's How Much It Costs

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shehnaaz Gill has added a new Mercedes-Benz GLS to her car collection. She performed a coconut-breaking ritual to bless her new vehicle. The GLS is priced between Rs. 1.34 Crore and Rs. 1.39 Crore.

Shehnaaz Gill has added a swanky new Mercedes-Benz GLS to her collection. The proud owner has shared a series of pictures featuring her new beast. In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen breaking a coconut, a ritual which is observed to bring good luck and prosperity. In another image, she is seen making a swastika symbol.

Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, "From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! waheguru tera shukar aa."

The comment section was flooded with a whole lot of love. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "So proud my" and dropped an emoji. Harrdy Sandhu wrote, "Mubaarkan." Kusha Kapila wrote, "Gaddi tere naal baadi jachdi." "Congratulations, you deserve it. Happy for you," another comment read.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a luxurious 7-seater full-size SUV. The price of it ranges from Rs. 1.34 Crore to Rs. 1.39 Crore. The base model starts at Rs. 1.34 crore, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 1.39 crore.

Shehnaaz Gill began her career in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The actress rose to prominence with her appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 13.

She made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured stars like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Shehnaaz was last seen in Thank You For Coming, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The film made its debut at the prestigious 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.