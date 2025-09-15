Here's How Much Luxury Cars Have Got Cheaper Under GST 2.0: Full List

The Finance Minister announced the new GST structure at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, headed by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, the Ministry announced great relaxation for small-segment cars. Meanwhile, the luxury cars received 40 per cent GST, and no cess charge. This move by the FM has brought down the price of luxury cars as well, making your dream car more affordable. Here is a list of the luxury car brands, along with the new prices for the popular cars.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has announced the new prices of its most popular cars, which will come into effect from September 22, 2025, across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India.

Mercedes-Benz A 200 - Rs 2.6 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C 300 - Rs 3.7 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA - Rs 3.8 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC - Rs 5.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB - Rs 6 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE - Rs 8 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS - Rs 10 lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Rs 11 lakh

Mercedes-Benz car prices

BMW

BMW is offering the maximum benefits on the BMW X7, as it is now Rs 8.9 lakh cheaper.

Here is a detail list of BMW cars along with the price cut under the GST 2.0.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - Rs 1.6 lakh

BMW 3 Series LWB - Rs 3.4 lakh

BMW 5 Series LWB - Rs 4.1 lakh

BMW X1 - Rs 1.8 lakh

BMW X5 - Rs 6.6 lakh

BMW X7 - Rs 8.9 lakh

Audi

Audi India announces a price cut to over Rs 7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits from 22nd September 2025.

Audi A4 - Rs 2.64

Audi A6 - Rs 3.64 lakh

Audi Q3 - Rs 3.7 lakh

Audi Q5 - Rs 4.55 lakh

Audi Q7 - Rs 6.15 lakh

Audi Q8 - Rs 7.83 lakh

Audi price drop

JLR

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to customers across its entire ICE portfolio. The benefits range from Rs 4.6 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh.

Range Rover - From Rs 4.6 lakh up to Rs 30.4 lakh

Land Rover Defender - From Rs 7 lakh up to Rs 18.6 lakh

Land Rover Discovery - From Rs 4.5 lakh up to Rs 9.9 lakh

Jeep

Jeep India reduces prices of cars by up to Rs 4.8 lakh under GST 2.0. The new prices of the Jeep cars will come into effect from 22nd September, with maximum benefits on the Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Compass - Up to Rs 2.16 lakh

Jeep Meridian - Up to Rs 2.47 lakh

Jeep Wrangler - Up to Rs 4.84 lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee - Up to Rs 4.50 lakh

Note: These cuts may slightly vary, depending on the variant, ex-showroom price, and some undisclosed factors. We advise you to check with your nearest dealership for the final offer.