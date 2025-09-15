Here's How Much Luxury Cars Have Got Cheaper Under GST 2.0: Full List

The Finance Minister announced the new GST structure at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, headed by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting, the Ministry announced great relaxation for small-segment cars. Meanwhile, the luxury cars received 40 per cent GST, and no cess charge. This move by the FM has brought down the price of luxury cars as well, making your dream car more affordable. Here is a list of the luxury car brands, along with the new prices for the popular cars.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz has announced the new prices of its most popular cars, which will come into effect from September 22, 2025, across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India.
Mercedes-Benz A 200 - Rs 2.6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C 300 - Rs 3.7 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLA - Rs 3.8 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLC - Rs 5.3 lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB - Rs 6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLE - Rs 8 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLS - Rs 10 lakh
Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Rs 11 lakh
BMW
BMW is offering the maximum benefits on the BMW X7, as it is now Rs 8.9 lakh cheaper.
Here is a detail list of BMW cars along with the price cut under the GST 2.0.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - Rs 1.6 lakh
BMW 3 Series LWB - Rs 3.4 lakh
BMW 5 Series LWB - Rs 4.1 lakh
BMW X1 - Rs 1.8 lakh
BMW X5 - Rs 6.6 lakh
BMW X7 - Rs 8.9 lakh
Audi
Audi India announces a price cut to over Rs 7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits from 22nd September 2025.
Audi A4 - Rs 2.64
Audi A6 - Rs 3.64 lakh
Audi Q3 - Rs 3.7 lakh
Audi Q5 - Rs 4.55 lakh
Audi Q7 - Rs 6.15 lakh
Audi Q8 - Rs 7.83 lakh
JLR
Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to customers across its entire ICE portfolio. The benefits range from Rs 4.6 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh.
Range Rover - From Rs 4.6 lakh up to Rs 30.4 lakh
Land Rover Defender - From Rs 7 lakh up to Rs 18.6 lakh
Land Rover Discovery - From Rs 4.5 lakh up to Rs 9.9 lakh
Jeep
Jeep India reduces prices of cars by up to Rs 4.8 lakh under GST 2.0. The new prices of the Jeep cars will come into effect from 22nd September, with maximum benefits on the Grand Cherokee.
Jeep Compass - Up to Rs 2.16 lakh
Jeep Meridian - Up to Rs 2.47 lakh
Jeep Wrangler - Up to Rs 4.84 lakh
Jeep Grand Cherokee - Up to Rs 4.50 lakh
Note: These cuts may slightly vary, depending on the variant, ex-showroom price, and some undisclosed factors. We advise you to check with your nearest dealership for the final offer.
