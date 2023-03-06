Actor Vivian Dsena Secretly Married Egyptian Girlfriend A Year Ago: Report

Image was shared by Vivian Dsena.(courtesy:viviandsena)

Actor Vivian Dsena has reportedly been married to his Egyptian girlfriend for over a year, according to a report by Hindustan Times. According to the report, Vivian got married to his long-time partner Nouran Aly, who is a citizen of Egypt, but kept it a secret for over a year. As per the media, the actor had kept his marriage a secret but is now open to talk about it if asked. A source told Hindustan Times, “Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony.” Delving deeper into the details, another source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, “The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.” However, when the actor was approached by the media house, he directed them to his PR team by saying, “Please contact my PR.” Incidentally, Dsena's representatives also refused to comment on the matter.

Dsena was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two legally got divorced on December 18, 2021. Actor couple Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated in 2016. Vivian spoke to Hindustan Times about the split, saying it was nobody's business but his and Vahbiz's. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-stars have been reported to have ended their three-year-old marriage because of incompatibility.

Vivian told Hindustan Times in an interview: "It's personal, and I would like to keep it personal. We are adults, who are mature and [were] married for more than three years. We are the two best people who can decide what is happening [between us]. The media will speculate and publish reports. But it is we who will decide what is the best [for us]."

Vivian and Vahbiz met on the sets of the 2010 television show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, inspired by Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart's Twilight series. After dating for three years, they married in 2013. After the show ended, Vivan Dsena played the lead in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, opposite actress Drashti Dhami. He also participated, in reality, shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor.