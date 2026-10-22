Eisha Singh's Sweet Message For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I Cannot Wait To Give You A Big Hug"

Eisha Singh has a special message for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the competition on Rise and Fall 2 moves towards its finale. The actor has cheered for her former co-star, expressed her wish to see her lift the trophy and promised to give her a tight hug when they meet.

Eisha shared the message with Priyanka while reflecting on her journey on the reality show. The two actors share a bond that goes back to their time playing sisters in Naagin 2. Drawing from that connection, Eisha offered Priyanka some advice on handling the competition and staying true to herself.

In her message, Eisha said, "Priyanka, my baby girl, I am watching Rise and Fall, and I am so glad that people got to see your real personality once again. People love you so, so much. And you are looking absolutely beautiful. We played sisters in Naagin 2, so the advice I am going to give you comes from a sister and a friend."

With the finale approaching, Eisha wants Priyanka to focus on her own game instead of always putting other contestants first. She pointed out that while Priyanka often goes out of her way to help people, she should now give herself the same attention.

"That's my baby girl! It's high time you started playing for yourself. Think about yourself for a change. You always put others before yourself. While that's a good thing, it's time to change that, right? Make yourself a priority, play the game for yourself, and think about your own needs. This isn't narcissism; it's called self-love. And you're such a girl's girl. You always go the extra mile for everyone and put in so much effort for others. Now, it's time to put that same effort into yourself and start prioritising your own needs. And please, I request you not to fall into the trap of people's words or let them guilt-trip you," Eisha said.

Eisha Singh also made it clear that she is rooting for Priyanka to win the show. Expressing confidence in her, she said, "I genuinely want you to bring the trophy home, and I'm very sure that you will win it and bring it home. I'll give you a really tight hug when that happens. Sending you lots and lots of love. You're playing really well. Just keep going!"

She ended her message with another reminder of Priyanka's strength and identity, saying, "And one more thing, you're a heroine. You were a heroine, you are a heroine, and you will always remain one, okay? Always remember that, no matter what people say. You know who you are, and you are very strong. Just keep playing well, baby, give your best, and bring the trophy home. I cannot wait to give you a big hug. Sending you lots and lots of love. You're the best, okay? The best."

Eisha's message comes after a tense episode of Rise and Fall 2, which saw Priyanka get into a heated argument with Sara Gurpal and Sonam Malik. Priyanka later shared that she felt bullied by the other contestants. Manish subsequently approached her and asked her to join him for a meal, but she declined, saying she was upset by the way the others had been speaking to her.

Rise and Fall Season 2 streams on Prime Video and MX Player.

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