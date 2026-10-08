<i>Rise And Fall 2</i>: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Priyanka Chahar Choudhary "Absolutely Spoilt" The Game

Rise and Fall 2 continues to bring a fresh dose of drama on a daily basis. The reality show, hosted by Virender Sehwag, seems to feature a new controversy every few days. This time, it was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's actions that sparked a debate, with actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee penning a note against her.



Devoleena said in a note that Priyanka had “absolutely spoiled” the game, referring to the Naagin 7's actor's recent clashes with her fellow contestants.



In a post on X, Devoleena wrote, “Priyanka absolutely spoilt it,” with the tag Rise and Fall 2.



Her statement found many supporters on social media, with one user commenting about Priyanka, “Her entire personality seems to revolve around yelling, "You can't stand a strong woman."





Another person claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is “picking up fights unnecessarily with everyone to be in the limelight.”



Some, though, felt that the Naagin 7 actor was doing well on the reality show. Disagreeing with Devoleena, one person said, “It's slayed* apne spelling galat likh dii (You wrote the wrong spelling)...”

What Happened On Rise And Fall 2?



Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary refused to participate in a task in the show's recent episode, citing her cervical issue.



The episode featured an Ultimate Ruler task, with Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla competing for the throne, as per the Free Press Journal. Both needed the Workers' participation for the task.



Priyanka refused to complete the task in support of Gautam. She said she was hurting due to her cervical issue and could not continue with the task.



Her decision directly affected Gautam's chances in the task. However, rulers in the penthouse felt that Priyanka was faking her health issue.



Priyanka also got into a fight with fellow participant Swara Bhasker. Swara had questioned Priyanka's choice to skip doing the task.



Priyanka claimed that she did not want to support Gautam as she felt that allegations had been levelled against her.



The two eventually clashed in the episode.



Earlier, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had engaged in a war of words with Shehzad Poonawalla.



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