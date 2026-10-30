'Why Bring Feminism, Patriarchy In Celebrations?' TV Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee Asks Karwa Chauth Critics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has questioned why celebrating Karwa Chauth has become a topic of debate, especially when the decision to observe the festival is entirely personal. Calling it a way for couples to express love, the TV actor said people should be allowed to follow traditions that make them happy instead of facing criticism for their choices.

Devoleena shared her views in a long post on X on Thursday, October 29, while extending wishes to women celebrating Karwa Chauth. She pointed out that although she has never observed the fast, she has nothing against those who do. In fact, she admitted that she would like to experience the festival herself someday.

Explaining why she has not kept the fast until now, Devoleena said Karwa Chauth is not traditionally celebrated in Bengali and Assamese households. However, she added that not following a particular ritual does not mean people cannot embrace traditions from other cultures.

"I've never kept a Karwa Chauth fast because, in Bengali and Assamese cultures, it isn't a tradition. We may not have every ritual, but we celebrate so many festivals with all our hearts. So why not Karwa Chauth? Honestly, I do feel like keeping it someday. But I'm scared I won't be able to manage a whole day without water! I fast every Monday and sometimes on Ekadashi, but water fasting? That's a different story,” the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote.

The actor also spoke about how the festival has become a way for couples to celebrate their relationship, especially with many husbands choosing to fast alongside their wives. She questioned why people who do not believe in the tradition feel the need to criticise those who enjoy celebrating it.

"I genuinely feel that for many couples, this is a love language. I've seen women celebrate it happily, and today, so many husbands fast alongside their wives. So why bring feminism, patriarchy and judgment into someone else's celebration? You don't believe in it? Don't celebrate it. Nobody is judging you. But why spoil someone else's happiness? Mothers fast for their children, for their families. So if someone wishes to fast for her husband one day, why should that be a problem? As long as it's a personal choice and nobody is forced into it, let people celebrate love the way they want to,” Devoleena added.

She further compared the criticism around Karwa Chauth fasting with other lifestyle choices, including dieting, keto and intermittent fasting. According to her, people willingly make changes to their routines for personal reasons, so observing a fast for a partner should not automatically invite questions about gender roles.

Devoleena also revealed that her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, asks her every year whether she plans to observe Karwa Chauth. However, she will have to wait a little longer before experiencing the festival.

“I'm still breastfeeding, so hopefully next year! Because honestly, husbands deserve to feel special and loved too, don't they? We do intermittent fasting, try keto and follow all kinds of diets for ourselves. But when it comes to fasting for a husband, suddenly everything becomes about patriarchy and feminism? Love is personal. Traditions are personal. Celebrations are personal. Let people choose what makes them happy.”

Devoleena married Shanawaz in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala. The couple welcomed their son in December 2024.

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