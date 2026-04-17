Avneet Kaur Refutes Plastic Surgery Rumours: 'My Eyes, Nose Are The Same'

Born in 2001, Avneet Kaur became a television personality when she participated in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters in 2010. From the judges to the audience, everyone became her fan after witnessing her talent as an eight- or nine-year-old child.

She made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and went on to appear in several series, reality TV shows, and films. She has grown up in front of the camera, and much like any child actor, she has also experienced trolling for her looks. There is a section of social media users who cannot fathom the fact that a little girl has grown up into a beautiful woman.

When they witness a slight fluctuation in weight or see features mature, they claim that the actor must have gone under the knife or taken some sort of medication. Addressing these rumours, Avneet Kaur got candid with Pinkvilla.

Avneet Kaur On Botox Rumours

Speaking about people commenting on how she looks, the Tiku weds Sheru actor said, "I don't see these comments honestly. But if this is the case, ap apni bachpan ki photo dekho or ab ki photo dekho, ap log bhi different lag he rhe hoge [compare your childhood pictures to now, and you will notice the difference], I am sure."

"Sab bade hote hain, humare features change hote hain. Jaise aap bade hote ho ap [Everyone grows old, features change. You grow old and change.] You become this another person... and from here also, my features will definitely change when I grow old. It will not be this," she added.

Addressing the rumours about plastic surgery, she said, "It will not be the youth that I have. I think that's really a natural process. I haven't gone under the knife or anything. My nose is the same, everything is the same. My eyes are the same."

Crediting her mom for her features and beauty, the actor said, "Everything I have, I have it naturally. Thank you to my mom, if I can say that."

Avneet Kaur On Trolling

Avneet Kaur also talked about trolling and how she copes with it. The 24-year-old actor noted that she has seen more mature comebacks from herself than from people in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and even 70s who troll celebrities on social media.

She said, "I have always been myself, be it anywhere. That has gotten me into problems in my life... and I have always been real."

She further noted that trolling happens everywhere and with everyone. People are hating each other for unnecessary reasons, and I don't get it because it's so stupid," she added.

"There is so much negativity, there is so much hate," the actor concluded.

Avneet Kaur was last seen in Love in Vietnam, an Indo-Vietnam romantic drama that released in September 2025. She has also featured in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Mardaani 2, and Chidiakhana.

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