<i>The Comeback</i> Star Lisa Kudrow Says She Is "Done" With Botox: "Contributed To My Eye Irritation"

Lisa Kudrow, who will forever be referred to as Phoebe Buffay from Friends, is currently making headlines for returning as Valerie Cherish in the final season of The Comeback. It will premiere on March 22, 2026, on HBO.

In the latest season, Valerie Cherish is returning as an actor on a sitcom powered by AI. But what left Lisa Kudrow's fans surprised was her revelation that she was done with Botox injectables. The actor opened up about her experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday.

The actor, who is 62 years old, said, "I think it contributed to my eye irritation, and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I am probably done with it anyway." The actor first got Botox when she was 60, and the latest session will be her last.

"I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I am excited to play older roles," she admitted.

When Lisa Kudrow Opened Up About Her Nose Job

The Friends actor previously opened up about her nose job. She underwent the treatment when she was merely a teenager. According to ABC News, the star said, "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous."

"I did [it] the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before," she added.

Lisa Kudrow On Her Final Comeback

Speaking about reviving the role of Valerie Cherish in The Comeback, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "We need to say 'third and final,'" adding, "I don't know if I'll want to do it again in 10 years, so let's be done, that way no one is asking what's next or whether we will even want to do more."

Praising her character, she added, "Valerie creates her own reality. Yeah, she's a little delusional, but that's one of the sources of comedy. It's so obvious to us that people want her to stop talking or that they don't want her there, but she can't help it."

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