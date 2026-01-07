Viral Again: <i>FRIENDS</i> Star Courtney Cox Reveals Why She Did A Tampon Ad On TV In 1985

Actress Courtney Cox, who is popularly known as Monica Geller from Friends, has opened up about the reason she agreed to do a tampon commercial early in her career, revealing it was a matter of survival and a moment that quietly made television history.

A video of the actress talking about doing a commercial for tampons has re-surfaced on Instagram. In the clip, the actress shared that she had no money at that time and hence said yes to the commercial.

Courtney said, "This commercial, I remember, I had no money at the time. And so any amount of money would have been fantastic for me. And I remember there was like a year contract and I was going to make enough money to eat, which was good. And I decided to do it."

The actress also made history by being the first person to say "period" on the small screen.

"But I was like the first person to ever say the word period on TV, which became so big. I actually got fan mail from this commercial that no one was ever going to see," added the actress.

Watch the interview here:

About Courtney Cox

The actress rose to international prominence by playing Monica Geller in Friends and Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream.

Cox had a recurring role in the sitcom Family Ties and starred in the drama series Dirt, the sitcom Cougar Town, and the horror comedy series Shining Vale. Her film credits include the action fantasy Masters of the Universe, the comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the animated comedy Barnyard, the fantasy comedy Bedtime Stories, and the independent drama Mothers and Daughters.

She owned the production company Coquette Productions, which she founded with her then-husband David Arquette. She has directed the television drama film TalhotBlond, the black comedy drama film Just Before I Go, and executive produced the game show Celebrity Name Game.