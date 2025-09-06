"The One Where Rachel Styles Monica's Hair": Fans Have A <i>FRIENDS</i> Flashback As Jennifer Aniston-Courteney Cox Reunite

FRIENDS, the popular 1994 American sitcom, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. The series, led by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, has long been an ode to friendship revolving around six friends.

On Friday, September 5, FRIENDS fans were in for a treat when Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had a lovely mini reunion. The occasion? Jennifer's hair-care brand, LolaVie, turned 4 years. In a video shared on Instagram, the Marley & Me actress was seen styling Courteney's hair.

FYI: Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in FRIENDS while Courteney Cox essayed the character of Monica Geller.

"This is the greatest day of my life. I get to finally blow-dry Courtney's hair, which I've been wanting to do because she has this gorgeous head of hair, but there tends to be frizz on top," said Jennifer Aniston.

First, Jennifer Aniston used a gloss-based detangler to reduce the frizz and enhance the shine, followed by a volumising spray to give a bouncy touch to Courteney Cox's dark tresses. Next, Jennifer applied a feather-light hair oil to lock in the hydration and finally wrapped up her hairstyling duties with a leave-in conditioner to prevent hair damage.

The video concluded with the longtime friends posing happily for the camera. The caption read, "For LolaVie's 4th birthday, Court finally let me blow-dry her hair."

Fans, transported back to the good-old FRIENDS days, expressed their excitement at the unexpected reunion.

"Friendship goals since the 90s and still making us smile," gushed one user.

"When Rachel does Monica's hair IRL. It's the content we didn't know we needed. Can we make this a series?" wished another.

"In my head, they're in the 30th season, episode 5, Rachel is preparing Monica for her daughter's wedding, which is getting married to Rachel's son," read a sweet remark.

"BESTIES FOREVER. Iconic duo," exclaimed an individual.

"This is just Rachel and Monica's morning routine in the apartment before going to work," pointed out one person.

FRIENDS concluded its 10-season-long run in May 2004, and this reunion is one fans were not expecting but loved.