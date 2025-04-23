In Courteney Cox's April Photo Dump, <i>FRIENDS</i> Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Steals The Spotlight

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her April diaries. The actress dropped a series of pictures on Instagram documenting how her month was going.

From spreading joy with her radiant smile to being a busy bee with her friends, Courteney spent most of April spending time with her loved ones.

In one of the shared images, the actress is seen sitting at a dinner table with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston. Johnny had his arms around Jennifer, highlighting their close bond.

In the caption, Courteney simply wrote, "Dumping." Jennifer dropped a red heart and a heart eye emoji in the comment section.

ICYDK: Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston worked together in the popular sitcom, FRIENDS. While Courteney played the role of Monica Geller, Jennifer portrayed Rachel Green, also Monica's roommate and best friend.

The series enjoyed a stupendous run of 10 seasons before bidding farewell in 2004. The American sitcom enjoys a cult status to this date.

Earlier in February, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday. On the special occasion, Courteney put up a heartfelt birthday post for her friend on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you. Remember our CATS audition?"

Back in June last year, Jennifer also shared an adorable birthday post for Courteney Cox. The actress shared a string of pictures and videos with Courteney and wrote, "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial. She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you."

She added, "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honours to call her one of my best friends for life... Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!"

The other cast members of FRIENDS included Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and the late Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).