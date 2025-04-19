Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Her “Fear Of Flying” And “Hypnosis” Routine

There are so many little fears attached to travelling, from the classic “did I pack enough clothes?” panic to worrying about missed flights, delays, or sitting next to a stranger who would not stop talking. But did you know Jennifer Aniston also has a big travelling fear? The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star recently shared “extreme fear of flying.” In a conversation with Travel + Leisure, Jennifer shared that while she absolutely loves being near “a white sandy beach and clear, crystal blue water,” getting on a plane to reach those places has never been easy. The actress stated that, for years, she relied on some quirky habits to calm her nerves – like tapping the outside of the plane with her right hand and stepping in with her right foot. “I used to be superstitious,” she said.

Also Read: Acclaimed British-Indian Travel Author Bill Aitken Dies At 90

But these days, Jennifer Aniston is trying a new approach: hypnosis. Yes, you read that right. “I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she said. And surprisingly, it's been working. “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!” The actress also mentioned that she has found comfort in guided meditations during takeoff. And while we are on the topic of travel quirks, Jennifer also admitted she is a classic over-packer. “You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in,” she said. The actress also shared how friends “really appreciate” all the extra outfits she brings, since they end up borrowing from her suitcase.

Also Read: This Pristine Meghalaya Village Delighted Sachin Tendulkar - What You Should Know

Just like Jennifer Aniston, are you also scared of flying? Here are five simple things you should follow:

1. Know What's Going On

Sometimes, fear comes from not knowing what is happening. Read a bit about how flying works – like how turbulence is normal and planes are built to handle it. A little knowledge can really calm the mind.

2. Distract Yourself

Bring things that keep you busy music, movies, books, podcasts, or even games. Time flies (pun intended) when you are having fun. The goal is to focus on something other than the fact that you are in the air.

3. Breathe Easy

Feeling anxious? Take a few slow, deep breaths. Inhale through your nose, hold for a second and exhale through your mouth. It sounds simple, but it really helps your body relax.

4. Talk To The Crew

Flight attendants deal with nervous flyers all the time. Do not be shy to let them know you are scared. They are super kind and can help reassure you.

5. Fly More

Weird tip, right? But the more you fly, the less scary it becomes. It is like facing your fear and proving to yourself that you can do it.