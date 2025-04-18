Acclaimed British-Indian Travel Author Bill Aitken Dies At 90

Bill Aitken, the Scottish-born travel writer known for his writings on Indian mountains, rivers, and railways, died at a hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday night. He was 90. According to PTI, Bill was brought to Dehradun a few days ago for treatment after having a fall at his home in Mussoorie. The author sustained injuries from the fall and showed little improvement during his hospital stay. Born in Scotland, Bill Aitken came to India in 1959 after completing a Master's degree in comparative religion at the University of Leeds. He traveled across India in the late 1950s and wrote over two dozen travel books about India's religious and natural landscapes.

Bill was also very interested in Indian railways and was the president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi and honorary librarian of the Himalayan Club. He permanently relocated to Mussoorie in the 1960s, serving as a confidant and friend of Prithwi Bir Kaur, the widow maharani of Jind, a former Sikh princely state. Aitken was granted Indian citizenship in 1972. Bill Aitken has authored several books on India, many of which focus on his experiences and observations as a foreigner living in the country.

Here's A List Of Bill Aitken's Most Notable Works:

1. The Nanda Devi Affair

Set against the backdrop of the Nanda Devi mountain range in the Himalayas, this book tells the story of the ill-fated 1934 expedition to the region. Bill Aitken examined the cultural importance of this sacred place to the locals.

2. Touching Upon The Himalaya: Excursions And Enquiries

In this work, Bill Aitken reflected on his travels in the Indian Himalayas, examining the region's complex mix of natural beauty and spiritual significance. He explored mountain cultures, mystical legends, and the challenges of life in one of the world's most rugged landscapes.

3. Exploring Indian Railways

Bill Aitken took readers on a journey across India through the country's vast railway network. This book reflected his fascination with India's trains, which have been an integral part of the nation's development.

4. 1000 Himalayan Quiz

While not a traditional travelogue, this book offers a fun and informative way to learn about the Himalayas, focusing on its geography, history, and people. It is a light-hearted yet educational work that showcases Bill Aitken's knowledge and love of the region.

5. Zanskar

Bill Aitken traveled to the remote region of Zanskar in the Indian Himalayas, one of the most isolated and inaccessible places in India. The book offers a detailed account of this beautiful land.

