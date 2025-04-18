5 Incredible Spots To Watch Baby Turtles Waddle To The Sea In India

Photo: Pexels

Kerala's coast doesn't just do palm trees and backwaters — it's also a crucial nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles. The beaches around Kozhikode see regular nesting activity, and local organisations like the Kerala Forest Department and student-run groups do a great job of protecting the eggs until hatching season. While Kozhikode isn't as well-known as other turtle spots, that's kind of the charm. You won't find crowds here, just a long, quiet coastline and the thrill of spotting baby turtles as they begin their journey.

When To Go: February to April is usually peak time.

Closest Airport: Calicut International Airport

Also Read: Odisha's Coastline Witnesses The Arrival Of Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles For Nesting

4. Chennai Coastline, Tamil Nadu

Photo: Pexels

Yes, Chennai might be a bustling metro, but just a short drive away lies one of India's best-kept wildlife secrets. The stretch between Neelankarai and Besant Nagar is where the Students' Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) has been working tirelessly for decades to protect nesting turtles. During nesting season, the SSTCN runs night walks along the beach to relocate eggs to safe hatcheries. A few weeks later, these protected eggs hatch, and you can be there to see the tiny hatchlings wade into the sea. It's local, low-key, and super meaningful.

When To Go: Nesting starts in January, hatching goes on till April.

Closest Airport: Chennai International Airport

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Photo: iStock

Want to make a proper holiday out of it? The Andamans are not only stunning-they're also home to all four species of sea turtles found in India. Head to beaches like Kalipur (North Andaman), Ramnagar (Diglipur), and parts of Little Andaman, which see regular nesting activity. The Andaman and Nicobar Environment Team (ANET) and the Forest Department work together to protect these sites, and if you time your visit right, you might witness both nesting and hatching. Bonus: Crystal-clear water, epic coral reefs, and zero phone signal — it's the detox you didn't know you needed.

When To Go: December to March is ideal.

Closest Airport: Veer Savarkar Airport, Port Blair