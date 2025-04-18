5 Incredible Spots To Watch Baby Turtles Waddle To The Sea In India

There's something ridiculously heartwarming about watching tiny turtle hatchlings shuffle their way into the ocean. It's nature's version of a red carpet debut — adorable, raw, and weirdly emotional. In India, turtle nesting season is an annual spectacle that draws in wildlife lovers, conservationists, and travellers looking for a genuinely special moment on the coast. Between November and April, several beaches across the country turn into hatching grounds for Olive Ridley turtles — one of the smallest sea turtle species in the world. These little guys crawl out of their nests, guided only by moonlight and instinct, and make a dash towards the waves. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments that feels straight out of a David Attenborough documentary (but with better weather). Here are some of the best places in India where you can watch turtle hatchlings take their first steps — er, flippers — towards the sea.
Here Are 6 Spots To Watch Turtle Hatchlings In India:
1. Rushikulya Beach, Odisha
When it comes to turtle action, Odisha is the hotspot. Rushikulya Beach, in particular, is one of the largest mass nesting sites for Olive Ridleys in the world. We're talking hundreds of thousands of turtles turning up for nesting — locally known as arribada, a Spanish word that literally means "arrival". If you're lucky, you'll catch a glimpse of tiny hatchlings breaking free from the sand and scurrying into the Bay of Bengal. Just remember, it's a sensitive ecosystem, so go with local guides and avoid flash photography.
When To Go: March to April
Closest Airport: Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar
2. Velas Beach, Maharashtra
The sleepy village of Velas, tucked away in Ratnagiri district, has become a surprise hit with nature enthusiasts. Thanks to local conservation efforts and the Velas Turtle Festival, organised by the Sahyadri Nisarg Mitra NGO, this beach now sees dozens of baby turtles making their way to the sea each year. The festival usually kicks off in February or March and draws volunteers and visitors from all over. It's not just about turtles — you'll also find community lunches, guided nature walks, and sunset views that are straight-up Instagram gold. Pro tip: The turtle sighting isn't guaranteed (nature's schedule, not ours), so go for the experience, not just the selfies.
When To Go: February to March
Closest Station: Mangaon (followed by a road trip)
3. Kozhikode, Kerala
Kerala's coast doesn't just do palm trees and backwaters — it's also a crucial nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles. The beaches around Kozhikode see regular nesting activity, and local organisations like the Kerala Forest Department and student-run groups do a great job of protecting the eggs until hatching season. While Kozhikode isn't as well-known as other turtle spots, that's kind of the charm. You won't find crowds here, just a long, quiet coastline and the thrill of spotting baby turtles as they begin their journey.
When To Go: February to April is usually peak time.
Closest Airport: Calicut International Airport
4. Chennai Coastline, Tamil Nadu
Yes, Chennai might be a bustling metro, but just a short drive away lies one of India's best-kept wildlife secrets. The stretch between Neelankarai and Besant Nagar is where the Students' Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) has been working tirelessly for decades to protect nesting turtles. During nesting season, the SSTCN runs night walks along the beach to relocate eggs to safe hatcheries. A few weeks later, these protected eggs hatch, and you can be there to see the tiny hatchlings wade into the sea. It's local, low-key, and super meaningful.
When To Go: Nesting starts in January, hatching goes on till April.
Closest Airport: Chennai International Airport
5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Want to make a proper holiday out of it? The Andamans are not only stunning-they're also home to all four species of sea turtles found in India. Head to beaches like Kalipur (North Andaman), Ramnagar (Diglipur), and parts of Little Andaman, which see regular nesting activity. The Andaman and Nicobar Environment Team (ANET) and the Forest Department work together to protect these sites, and if you time your visit right, you might witness both nesting and hatching. Bonus: Crystal-clear water, epic coral reefs, and zero phone signal — it's the detox you didn't know you needed.
When To Go: December to March is ideal.
Closest Airport: Veer Savarkar Airport, Port Blair
