Turtle Wonderland: 3 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive For Mass Nesting In Odisha

If you are fascinated by marine creatures, it is time to pack your bags and head straight to Odisha!

Read Time: 2 mins
Turtle Wonderland: 3 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive For Mass Nesting In Odisha
In the video, the turtles can be seen making their way onto the beach. (Photo: X/ ForestDeptt)

When it comes to travelling, there are generally two types of people - those who love to stay in a hotel and unwind, and those who seek adventure and explore the beauty of nature. If you belong to the latter category, you likely crave unique sights and thrilling experiences. And let us be honest, nothing quite compares to witnessing wildlife up close - especially marine life. Agree, wanderlusts? If you are fascinated by marine creatures, it is time to pack your bags and head straight to Odisha! Wondering why? Well, currently, around three lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived there for their annual mass nesting.
Supriya Sahu, IAS and Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, these turtles can be seen making their way onto the beach. She pointed out that Olive Ridleys play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem and their large-scale return is a strong indicator of a healthy habitat. "A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada. In a rare event, this year's nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return is a promising sign of a healthy habitat," Supriya Sahu wrote while posting the video. Check it out:

After watching the video, people could not contain their excitement.

A user wrote, “Wow !! Wonderful Insight.”

Another one added, “It's a real treat for the eyes as well as good for the  ecosystem.”

“What a mega event by nature. They come each year at same time same beach of south Odisha,” read a comment.

An X user commented, “Spectacular thing to witness. it's cool to see all these wonderful turtles have returned back to the beaches of Odisha..i am curious about, on what basis all these turtles pick their nesting sites.”

A person said, “Amazing and incomparable!”

If you are also looking for an unforgettable travel experience, head to Odisha right away.

Olive Ridley Turtles, Odisha, Travel
