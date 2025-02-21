Turtle Wonderland: 3 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive For Mass Nesting In Odisha

When it comes to travelling, there are generally two types of people - those who love to stay in a hotel and unwind, and those who seek adventure and explore the beauty of nature. If you belong to the latter category, you likely crave unique sights and thrilling experiences. And let us be honest, nothing quite compares to witnessing wildlife up close - especially marine life. Agree, wanderlusts? If you are fascinated by marine creatures, it is time to pack your bags and head straight to Odisha! Wondering why? Well, currently, around three lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived there for their annual mass nesting.

Also Read: 10 Popular Safari Destinations In India You Must Visit If You Love Wildlife

Supriya Sahu, IAS and Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, these turtles can be seen making their way onto the beach. She pointed out that Olive Ridleys play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem and their large-scale return is a strong indicator of a healthy habitat. "A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada. In a rare event, this year's nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return is a promising sign of a healthy habitat," Supriya Sahu wrote while posting the video. Check it out:

A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada. In a rare event, this year's nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return… pic.twitter.com/vcOrsOfTmW — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 19, 2025

After watching the video, people could not contain their excitement.

A user wrote, “Wow !! Wonderful Insight.”

Wow !! Wonderful Insight ... — Adrian Gomes (@AdrianG36067956) February 19, 2025

Another one added, “It's a real treat for the eyes as well as good for the ecosystem.”

It's a real treat for the eyes aswell as good for ecosystem. — Ajay Tandon (@AjayTan06564180) February 20, 2025

“What a mega event by nature. They come each year at same time same beach of south Odisha,” read a comment.

What a mega event by nature.

They come each year same time same beach of south Odisha. — Rabi Sahoo (@RabiSahooPuri) February 19, 2025

An X user commented, “Spectacular thing to witness. it's cool to see all these wonderful turtles have returned back to the beaches of Odisha..i am curious about, on what basis all these turtles pick their nesting sites.”

Spectacular thing to witness.. it's cool to see all these wonderful turtles have returned back to beaches of Odisha..i am curious about, on what basis all these turtles pick their nesting sites ????????.. — Arun (@Aruncuriousity) February 19, 2025

A person said, “Amazing and incomparable!”

Amazing and incomparable! — Priyanka Sankritya (@Priyank61019906) February 19, 2025

If you are also looking for an unforgettable travel experience, head to Odisha right away.

Also Read: 9 Must-See Wildlife Encounters In Masai Mara That Will Blow Your Mind