10 Popular Safari Destinations In India You Must Visit If You Love Wildlife

Best Safaris In India: Here are some of the most popular spots for wildlife safaries in the country

India is blessed with natural beauty not only in the form of its breathtaking landscapes but also in terms of the flora and fauna that inhabit them. From the majestic Himalayas to the cinematic grasslands, from lush riverbeds to enchanting forests, India is home to innumerable species of animals, birds, insects and more. If you're a wildlife enthusiast, one of the most popular activities you can indulge in is a safari. There's nothing quite like the thrill of immersing yourself in the natural habitat of glorious creatures and attempting to catch a glimpse of them. Here are some of the best wild safari destinations in India you should consider visiting.

10 Popular Safari Destinations In India You Must Visit:

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett, located in the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, is India's first-ever national park established in 1936. Corbett's diverse landscapes include dense forests, grasslands and rivers populated by a delightful range of creatures. The Royal Bengal tiger remains the key attraction for visitors, along with leopards, elephants, sambar deer and bears. Bird-watchers also frequent the park from far and wide, as it has more than 600 species of birds. Corbett has played a historically significant role in wildlife conservation in the country.

2. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, Ranthambore National Park is one of India's top safari destinations for the majestic tiger. The space occupied by the park used to be the hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur and is thus deeply entwined with the history of the royal family. The park still has echoes of its former role in the form of forts and hunting lodges. Apart from the famous Royal Bengal Tigers, one can spot leopards, sloth bears, striped hyenas, sambar deer, crocodiles and more in the park's rugged terrain.

Also Read:This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

3. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Photo Credit: iStock

Kaziranga National Park is one of the most legendary safari destinations in India. It was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985. It is said to have the world's largest population of Indian one-horned Rhinoceros. The terrain is characterised by elephant grass, marshland and dense tropical forests that form the habitat for animals including the Hoolock Gibbon, Leopard, Indian Elephant, Tiger, Sloth Bear and swamp deer, among others. The Brahmaputra flows through the park and is home to Gangetic river dolphins. Kaziranga also has around 500 species of birds, including migratory and resident types. Apart from jeep safaris, the park also offers options for elephant safaris, boat safaris and walking safaris.

4. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park, located in the Mahob district of Madhya Pradesh, is known for its high density of tigers. The tiger reserve has rocky hills, valleys, marshes, lakes, and meadows, as well as man-made structures of historical significance. Apart from tigers, visitors may spot leopards, sloth bears, jackals, wild dogs, sambar deer and spotted deer. The park also boasts more than 300 species of birds.

5. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Situated in the Maikal range of Satpuras in Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park is another sought-after destination for spotting the Royal Bengal tiger. But there's another star attraction: the endangered barasingha (hard-ground swamp deer). Endemic to Kanha, it is also the state animal of Madhya Pradesh. The park's picturesque landscape features sal forests, bamboo groves, and meadows. Along with leopards, dhole, bears, gaur, Indian pythons, etc., the park is also home to around 300 bird species.

Also Read:10 Popular Hill Stations In North India That Never Lose Their Charm

6. Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Pench's forest area is spread across two Indian states, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In the former, the national park is located in the Seoni and Chhindwara districts. The wildlife sanctuary draws visitors interested in spotting the Royal Bengal tiger as well as the Indian leopard, jackal, peafowl, wild dog, wild boar, sloth bear, barking deer, four-horned antelope and other species. The national park is known for its dense sal forests.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Nagarahole was previously known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park and used to be the hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Mysore. It derives its name from the stream 'Nagarahole' which translates to "serpent stream" (Nagara - serpent, hole - stream) in the Kannada language. Some may have heard of Kabini as a wildlife destination. Kabini refers to the space within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve around the river Kabini that is home to delightful biodiversity. This reserve is famous for animals such as the tiger, leopard, Asiatic wild dog, sloth bear, Asiatic elephant, gaur, sambar, chital, four-horned Antelope, etc. Kabini also provides the opportunity to spot aquatic wildlife, including crocodiles, otters and waterbirds.

8. Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur National Park is a popular wildlife sanctuary located in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. It is a part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also said to be the largest habitat of Wild Elephants in South Asia. Dry deciduous forests and grasslands characterise the terrain, while the Cauvery River flows through the park. Tigers and elephants are the most sought-after residents for visitors, along with leopards, deer, dhole, sloth bear and other species. Bandipur National Park shares its boundary with the Nagarahole National Park, Wayanad National Park and Mudumalai National Park.

9. Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Tadoba National Park or the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is Maharashtra's oldest and largest National Park. People flock to this safari destination for sightings of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Other fauna the park is famous for include Indian leopards, sloth bears, marsh crocodiles, dhole, striped hyenas, sambar, spotted deer, barking deer, chital, etc. Tadoba is also among the few national parks in the country that have night safaris, allowing visitors to spot jungle cats, civets, owls and other animals against a thrilling nocturnal backdrop. Around 250 species of birds can also be spotted in Tadoba's varied terrain, which includes flatlands, forests, meadows, hills, valleys and water bodies.

10. Sasan Gir National Park, Gujarat

Photo Credit: iStock

Located in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Gir National Park is considered the last surviving habitat of Asiatic lions. The government has implemented strict measures to protect the Asiatic lions and their habitat to combat their population decline. Apart from the iconic big cat, Gir is also home to leopards, sloth bears, hyenas, and various deer species. The reserve has dry deciduous forests, grasslands, and scrubland, as well as the Gir River, which functions as a vital water source for wildlife.

Also Read:Planning Your First Solo Trip? Here Are 6 Tips To Make Your Trip A Success