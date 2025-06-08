7 Incredible Birds You'll Only Spot In National Parks Of India

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India's national parks are home to remarkable bird species. Highlights include the Great Indian Hornbill, Forest Owlet, and Great Indian Bustard, each offering unique sightings for birders. These parks provide breathtaking experiences for wildlife enthusiasts.

There's something thrilling about spotting a rare bird in the wild — especially when it's one you can't find anywhere else on Earth. India's national parks aren't just havens for Bengal tigers and Asian elephants; they're also home to some of the most remarkable birds in the world. From bold colour displays to near-mythical sightings, these seven species are must-sees for any serious birder — or anyone who just enjoys a good pair of binoculars and a solid walking shoe. Here are seven birds that are best seen, and in some cases only seen, within India's national parks.

Here Are 7 Birds To Spot In Indian National Parks:

1. Great Indian Hornbill

Where: Periyar National Park, Kerala; Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh

With its oversized yellow casque and dramatic bill, the Great Indian Hornbill looks like it flew straight out of a comic book. But it's not just about looks — this bird plays a vital ecological role by dispersing seeds of fruiting trees across dense forests. Hornbills are monogamous, and during the breeding season, the female seals herself into a tree cavity with mud, leaving only a slit for the male to feed her and the chicks. You'll need a sharp eye and a quiet demeanour to catch sight of one. Early morning treks through Periyar or Namdapha offer the best chance of hearing their whooshing wingbeats — often before you spot them.

2. Forest Owlet

Where: Melghat Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Declared extinct in 1972 and then dramatically rediscovered in 1997, the Forest Owlet is the stuff of ornithological legend. This small, chunky bird with piercing yellow eyes is notoriously hard to spot, as it stays hidden in dense deciduous forests and is active during daylight hours — unusual for an owl. Melghat in Maharashtra is the only confirmed site where these birds are regularly sighted. Patience, silence, and a knowledgeable guide are your best allies here.

3. Black-Necked Stork

Black-necked stork. Photo: Unsplash

Where: Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan; Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

Standing over a metre tall, the Black-necked Stork is one of India's largest and rarest wetland birds. Unlike other storks that often feed in flocks, this one prefers to forage alone or in pairs. It's easily recognised by its glossy black neck and head, stark white body, and dramatic red legs. Keoladeo, once a royal duck hunting ground, is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the best places to spot this shy wader, particularly during the winter migratory season.

4. Indian Peafowl

Where: Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan; Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

You've likely seen India's national bird in village fields or temple courtyards, but to see the Indian Peafowl in the wild is something else entirely. In the early morning or late afternoon, peacocks perform their full-blown courtship displays — extravagant dances with their iridescent tail feathers fully fanned. Ranthambore offers a dramatic backdrop with its ancient ruins and rocky terrain, while Bandipur lets you see them against a lush, green forest.

5. Pallas's Fish Eagle

Where: Kaziranga National Park, Assam; Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

This massive raptor is a winter visitor to India, and one of the lesser-seen eagles in the country. With its powerful frame, shaggy brown feathers, and pale head, the Pallas's Fish Eagle is a serious predator that dominates riverine habitats. Kaziranga's Brahmaputra wetlands and Jim Corbett's Ramganga reservoir offer the best odds of seeing this majestic bird in action — usually swooping down with precision to grab fish from the water.

6. Indian Roller

Indian roller. Photo: Unsplash

Where: Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh; Gir National Park, Gujarat

It's not hard to see why the Indian Roller is a favourite among wildlife photographers. With electric blue wings that flash in flight and a perky attitude, this bird adds colour and drama to even the most ordinary forest scene. Indian Rollers are often seen perched on open wires or tree stumps, scanning the ground for insects. Their mid-air rolling displays — a courtship behaviour — are a treat if you're lucky enough to witness them.

7. Great Indian Bustard

Where: Desert National Park, Rajasthan

Fewer than 150 individuals remain of this critically endangered species, making the Great Indian Bustard one of the rarest birds in the world. Standing nearly a metre tall, it's the heaviest flying bird native to India. Despite its size, it can be surprisingly difficult to spot in the vast Thar Desert. Desert National Park near Jaisalmer remains the last stronghold. Conservation efforts are ongoing, but the odds of a sighting are slim — and that makes it all the more special.