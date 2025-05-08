8 Best Places To Spot Flamingos In India

Wish to spot flamingos in India? Absolutely. These elegant pink birds aren't just found on African safaris — they flock to India's lakes, salt pans, and coastlines every winter and early summer. From the surreal white desert of the Rann of Kutch to the unexpected mudflats of Mumbai, India offers some seriously photogenic flamingo hangouts. Whether you're a birdwatching pro or just chasing that perfect Insta shot, there's no shortage of scenic spots to catch them in action. So grab your binoculars (or your camera) and head to one of these top destinations where flamingos strut their stuff in full, feathered glory.

Here Are 8 Destinations To See Flamingos In India:

1. Thol Lake, Gujarat

Thol Lake. Photo: Unsplash

A short drive from Ahmedabad, Thol Lake is a birdwatcher's dream. This freshwater lake is surrounded by marshes and farmland, making it an ideal nesting and feeding ground for both greater and lesser flamingos. Visit between November and February, and you'll catch them wading through glassy water under golden skies. Bring a pair of binoculars — and maybe a thermos of chai.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Nearest City: Ahmedabad (25 km)

2. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The surreal white expanse of the Rann of Kutch isn't just for the Rann Utsav crowd. It's also the only known breeding ground for the greater flamingo in South Asia. The birds gather in thousands at the 'Flamingo City' in the Rann's mudflats. Getting there isn't super straightforward (you'll need local guides), but the sight of thousands of pink birds against a white desert? Worth it.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Nearest City: Bhuj

3. Sewri Mudflats, Mumbai

Sewri Mudflats. Photo: Unsplash

Yes, you read that right. Mumbai may be all high-rises and traffic, but come January, its eastern coast transforms. The Sewri mudflats, tucked near a smelly dockyard and old oil tanks, are where thousands of flamingos chill like they're at a spa retreat. The Bombay Natural History Society even organises flamingo-watching events here.

Best Time To Visit: January to May

Nearest City: Sewri (Harbour Line)

4. Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan

Sambhar Lake, India's largest inland saltwater lake, sits just a couple of hours from Jaipur and turns into a flamingo hotspot during winter. The lake's high salinity makes it ideal for algae — the pink bird's favourite snack. When thousands of flamingos descend here, the white salt flats and pale waters turn into a surreal pink-and-white canvas. It's popular with photographers, so come early if you want front-row views.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Nearest City: Jaipur (80 km)

5. Pulicat Lake, Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh Border

Pulicat Lake. Photo: Unsplash

Pulicat Lake is India's second-largest brackish lagoon, stretching across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Flamingos love the shallow waters here, especially between October and March. The annual Flamingo Festival held by the Andhra Pradesh government draws birders and tourists alike, and the vibe is more coastal than typical birdwatching.

Best Time To Visit: October to March

Nearest City: Chennai (60 km)

6. Chilika Lake, Odisha

India's largest coastal lagoon, Chilika Lake is a flamingo hotspot with a twist. You might also spot Irrawaddy dolphins here. Birds arrive in massive flocks, particularly near Nalabana Island, which becomes a temporary flamingo colony in the winter. It's not as famous as Bharatpur, but it should be.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Nearest City: Puri or Bhubaneswar

7. Bhigwan, Maharashtra

Bhigwan. Photo: Unsplash

Often called Maharashtra's mini Bharatpur, Bhigwan is a little over 100 km from Pune and lies on the backwaters of the Ujani Dam. Every year, flamingos arrive along with other migratory birds, turning the otherwise sleepy landscape into a flurry of colour and camera shutters. Boat rides here are super chill and highly recommended.

Best Time To Visit: December to March

Nearest City: Pune

8. Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

Located near Ahmedabad, Nal Sarovar is a sprawling wetland that attracts flamingos, pelicans, and over 200 species of birds. It's a quiet spot, with early mornings offering the best chance to watch the birds take flight. Renting a boat here is the move — you'll glide past feeding flocks and get Insta-worthy views.

Best Time To Visit: November to February

Nearest City: Ahmedabad (60 km)